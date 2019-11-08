IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,646 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $35,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IBM by 50.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Motco increased its stake in IBM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IBM during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura lowered their target price on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered IBM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of IBM opened at $137.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. IBM has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.58.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.