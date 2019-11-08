Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CSFB raised Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.39.

Shares of H stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.63. 1,163,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.47. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$19.20 and a 1-year high of C$25.06. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

