Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.
H has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CSFB raised Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.39.
Shares of H stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.63. 1,163,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.47. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$19.20 and a 1-year high of C$25.06. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
