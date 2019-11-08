Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 852,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

