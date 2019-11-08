Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,944 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after purchasing an additional 781,672 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. 31,800,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,476,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

