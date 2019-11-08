Huntington National Bank Purchases 656 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.26% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 230.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,422,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,863,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,708. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $99.30 and a 12 month high of $134.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.