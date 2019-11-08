Huntington National Bank Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 121,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.73.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,737,994.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,489,312.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 445,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,695.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $153.46. The company had a trading volume of 242,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $160.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

