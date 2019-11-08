Hunting (LON:HTG) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 602 ($7.87).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price (down previously from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hunting to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 618 ($8.08).

Get Hunting alerts:

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 427 ($5.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 496.38. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 384.50 ($5.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 681.50 ($8.91).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Keith Lough purchased 4,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,520 ($25,506.34).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.