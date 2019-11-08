Humana (NYSE:HUM) Announces Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana updated its FY19 guidance to $17.75 EPS.

NYSE HUM traded up $10.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.14. 1,692,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,761. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.72 and its 200-day moving average is $270.55. Humana has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $353.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Humana alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.05.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.