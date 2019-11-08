Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HPP. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,303,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,100,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

