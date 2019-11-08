HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.3-181.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.83 million.

HubSpot stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. 5,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -139.09 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HubSpot to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised HubSpot from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.95.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $81,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $1,631,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,726,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,044 shares of company stock worth $8,512,063. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.