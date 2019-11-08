HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $176.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.95.

HUBS stock opened at $142.69 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $1,631,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,726,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $81,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,044 shares of company stock worth $8,512,063. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

