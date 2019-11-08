HSBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

HSBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE ARL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.75 million, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 194.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of American Realty Investors worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

