Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102,212 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $168,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.