Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 16000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

