Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $21,113,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $3,372,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $137,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,202.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $157,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,466,280. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $18.92 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.