Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 72,308.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,332 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 203.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 708,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 363,053 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 323.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 317,614 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $13,893,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX opened at $46.20 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.48.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

