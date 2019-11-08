Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $172.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.86 million. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. Hi-Crush’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

NYSE:HCR opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $125.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hi-Crush has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hi-Crush from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Hi-Crush has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

