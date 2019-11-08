Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

HSKA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. 7,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,930. Heska has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

