Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,920,000 after acquiring an additional 537,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Hershey by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,137,000 after acquiring an additional 149,260 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,985,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,009 shares of company stock worth $5,103,372. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

HSY stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

