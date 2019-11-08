Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives “Sell” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HT. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,320 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 298,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 3,703 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $48,509.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 115,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,262 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 303.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,364,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

