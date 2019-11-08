Heritage Way Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,658 shares of company stock valued at $100,549,205. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple to $280.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.51.

AAPL stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.62 and a 200-day moving average of $209.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $260.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

