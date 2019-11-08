HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €73.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €73.00 ($84.88) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €74.95 ($87.15).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR HEI traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €64.80 ($75.35). The company had a trading volume of 794,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.79. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 12 month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.