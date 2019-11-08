Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to Buy by Cantor Fitzgerald

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.

NYSE HL opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.97. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 40,540 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 143,543 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 357,533 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 289,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

