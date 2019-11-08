Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Down 17%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price fell 17% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.44, 46,068 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 245,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 386.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

