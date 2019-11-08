Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Down 17%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price fell 17% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.44, 46,068 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 245,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.77.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.
