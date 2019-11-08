Head to Head Survey: FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) versus Paypal (NYSE:PYPL)

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FleetCor Technologies and Paypal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies 0 9 8 0 2.47 Paypal 0 7 23 0 2.77

FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $281.06, suggesting a potential downside of 5.23%. Paypal has a consensus target price of $123.35, suggesting a potential upside of 22.77%. Given Paypal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paypal is more favorable than FleetCor Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and Paypal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies $2.43 billion 10.55 $811.48 million $9.93 29.87 Paypal $15.45 billion 7.64 $2.06 billion $1.79 56.13

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than FleetCor Technologies. FleetCor Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and Paypal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies 35.29% 26.37% 8.16% Paypal 14.89% 16.73% 5.61%

Risk & Volatility

FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypal has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paypal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats Paypal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

