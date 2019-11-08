Head to Head Review: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) versus Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Merchants and Hanmi Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hanmi Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Merchants currently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than First Merchants.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 29.88% 10.88% 1.54% Hanmi Financial 14.93% 7.77% 0.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First Merchants pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Hanmi Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $484.40 million 4.25 $159.14 million $3.22 12.87 Hanmi Financial $258.92 million 2.39 $57.87 million $1.90 10.47

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Merchants beats Hanmi Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services, as well as electronic and mobile delivery channels. It operates 116 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of January 24, 2019, it operated a network of 39 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

