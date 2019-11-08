Head-To-Head Analysis: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) versus Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Oritani Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oritani Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Oritani Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 25.98% 12.15% 1.36% Oritani Financial 31.46% 9.63% 1.25%

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Oritani Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oritani Financial pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oritani Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Oritani Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $123.20 million 3.45 $29.68 million $1.92 14.44 Oritani Financial $160.51 million 5.36 $52.06 million $1.18 16.17

Oritani Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oritani Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sierra Bancorp and Oritani Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oritani Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Oritani Financial has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.42%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Oritani Financial.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Oritani Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 40 full service branches, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, consisting of mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans; and second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. The company also invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2018, it operated 25 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties, New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Oritani Financial Corp. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

