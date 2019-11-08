Head-To-Head Analysis: Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) and SolarWinds (NASDAQ:SWI)

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Transcription Billing -9.21% -17.50% -13.28% SolarWinds 74.35% 8.41% 4.24%

12.9% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and SolarWinds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Transcription Billing $50.55 million 0.86 -$2.14 million ($0.59) -6.10 SolarWinds $833.09 million 7.23 -$102.07 million $0.57 34.07

Medical Transcription Billing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SolarWinds. Medical Transcription Billing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medical Transcription Billing and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Transcription Billing 0 0 3 0 3.00 SolarWinds 2 3 10 0 2.53

Medical Transcription Billing currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $19.32, suggesting a potential downside of 0.51%. Given Medical Transcription Billing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Transcription Billing is more favorable than SolarWinds.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Medical Transcription Billing on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of system management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It also offers cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution. Its cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

