Head to Head Analysis: BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Nantkwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -102.90% Nantkwest -125,903.34% -48.18% -39.37%

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Nantkwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million ($3.60) -1.57 Nantkwest $50,000.00 2,182.48 -$96.23 million ($1.22) -0.91

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nantkwest. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nantkwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Nantkwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Nantkwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nantkwest has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Nantkwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Nantkwest 1 1 0 0 1.50

Nantkwest has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. Given Nantkwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nantkwest is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Summary

Nantkwest beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

