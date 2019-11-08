HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $109.04 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.96. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $52,133.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

