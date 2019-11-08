Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $30.18 on Friday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,435.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $81,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $205,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.