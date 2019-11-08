Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $96,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,726. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

