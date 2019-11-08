Haverford Trust Co. Buys 8,964 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $66,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.21. 1,623,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,171. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.