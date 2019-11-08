Haverford Trust Co. Buys 1,181 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,140,000 after buying an additional 2,063,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,027,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,506,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,267 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,524,000 after buying an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,166 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. 6,063,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,497,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $43.27.

