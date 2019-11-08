Haverford Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 317,517 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 317,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,956,000. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.30% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $76,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.81. 664,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.83. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

