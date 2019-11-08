Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 2,931 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,488,431,000 after buying an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.77.

HD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.84. 2,088,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,316. The company has a market cap of $254.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.53. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

