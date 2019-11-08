Haverford Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. BB&T makes up about 2.3% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBT. Bank of America increased their price target on BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

BBT stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $55.66.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

