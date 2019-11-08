Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $10.02 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.4% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.96. 24,163,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $246.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.47.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.