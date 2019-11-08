Haverford Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,014,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 137.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,927. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

