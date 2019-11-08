Haverford Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.5% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 58,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.82.

DG traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.86. 1,312,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,164. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $98.08 and a 52 week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

