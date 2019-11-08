Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for Deutz (ETR:DEZ)

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEZ. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.54 ($8.77).

Shares of Deutz stock opened at €5.93 ($6.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.55. Deutz has a 12-month low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of €9.05 ($10.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

