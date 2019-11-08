Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Holdings Lessened by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 3.4% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.91. 187,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,842. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

