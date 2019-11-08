Hanwei Energy Services (TSE:HE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Hanwei Energy Services Corp (TSE:HE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

Hanwei Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HE)

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells high pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic pipes for the oil and gas, water transmission, and salt mining industries. The company operates through two segments, Pipe, and Oil and Gas. It provides fiber glass reinforced pipe products, such as line pipes, connecting systems, downhole pipes and casings, and fittings for oil and gas, marine, chemical and brine, and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Middle Asia, and the Middle East.

