Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,740 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,650,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,183,000 after acquiring an additional 950,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,063,000. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 145.7% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 211,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,101,000 after acquiring an additional 206,589 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,108,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50.

NYSE:HWC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.45. 266,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,306. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

