Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAIN. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.
Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $26.49.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.
Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
