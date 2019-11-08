Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAIN. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.