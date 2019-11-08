Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.80.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average is $117.52. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 50,869 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,990,926.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,456 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $175,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,735 shares of company stock worth $13,462,081. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,484,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,416,000 after purchasing an additional 165,586 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 690.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 880,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 768,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,628,000 after purchasing an additional 96,335 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.