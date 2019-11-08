H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.18

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $1.05. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 131,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

