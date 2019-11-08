GXChain Market Capitalization Reaches $38.08 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $38.08 million and $25.88 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00006356 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, Huobi and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, DragonEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC, BigONE, Huobi, Bit-Z and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

