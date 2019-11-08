Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 830,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,634 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $87,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 143.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 49,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $5,337,077.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,879.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clifton Thomas Weatherford sold 9,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $1,048,581.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,047.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,709 shares of company stock worth $9,380,252. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

GWRE stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.44. 1,219,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,001. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00, a PEG ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $118.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

