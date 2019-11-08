Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.25

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.25 and last traded at C$26.01, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $687.72 million and a P/E ratio of 14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Petros Christodoulou purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.20 per share, with a total value of C$48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$169,400.
About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
