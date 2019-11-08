Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.25

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.25 and last traded at C$26.01, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.72 million and a P/E ratio of 14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

In related news, Director Petros Christodoulou purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.20 per share, with a total value of C$48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$169,400.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

